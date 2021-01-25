Wreck blocking all lanes on I-24 WB near downtown

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles is blocking all lanes on the westbound of the I-24.
The crash was reported near the Spring Street exit around 1:45 p.m.
Metro Police confirmed that people were injured in the crash.
TDOT has not reported a clearing time for the accident. To see how to avoid the crash scene, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.