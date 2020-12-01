NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Today is the last day you can help Wreaths Across America honor those who are laid to rest at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
"We have 12 thousand headstones; we’re looking to get just under 4500 more and then we’ll be able to honor every veteran , Gino Giambelluca, a Location Coordinator for the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery Wreaths Across America Program, said.
In 2007, the organization started with five volunteers and 13 wreaths. Last year, they had 350-400 volunteers and over 10,000 wreaths.
Program coordinators say so far, they have over 7,700 wreaths.
"When we leave that cemetery each year, we’re elated for the wreaths that are out there on the headstones. And as you’re driving out you see that empty headstone with the veteran that didn’t get honored that year and It just breaks your heart," she said.
Their goal is to carry on the legacy of loved ones, Legacy of Warrior.
"Sponsor a wreath. We’re a 3 for 2 organization. So if they sponsored 2 wreaths, we’ll get the 3rd one for free. They’re 15 dollars each. And it's never too late or too early to give the gift of remembrance," Giambelluca said.
This year, the laying of the wreaths ceremony will be on December 19th, but it will be virtual because of COVID-19 restrictions.
To learn more about Wreaths Across America, click here.
