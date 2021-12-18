Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wreaths Across America paid tribute to the veterans who served and died for this country as they laid wreaths at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville on Saturday.

The organization coordinates remembrance wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,700 cemeteries in all 50 states, including in Middle Tennessee. The organization placed 9,639 remembrance wreaths in cemeteries last year.

Wreaths Across America returns to Arlington National Cemetery During the Wreaths Across America event, volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery unloaded 250,000 wreaths off nearly 70 tractor-trailers. The trucks arrived following an annual week-long convoy from Maine to Virginia.

More than 16,000 veterans and family members interred at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on McCrory Lane.

Wreaths Across America said they see, on average, an 30 percent increase in veteran burial rate each year. That means they need 12,650 remembrance wreaths every year. To purchase a wreath for $15, click here.