MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - We've all heard that old expression; "If these walls could talk." A few messages could not be more important to one local family. It's a story about honoring heroes and friendships that last through bad times and good.
Give words of encouragement. That's just what Amy Hawk does.
“Your momma and daddy are proud warriors. Love, Auntie Amy,'” she wrote across a board in a home under construction.
Amy first met Army Sgt. Ethan LeBerge about nine years ago. While serving in Afghanistan, an explosion left Ethan with a concussion, broken bones, and shrapnel all over his body. When he came to the Fort Campbell Warrior Transition Battalion, Amy became his case manager.
“When you’re meeting people at the WTU, you’re meeting people at their worst," she said. "They’ve been injured. Ethan came in still dealing with his injuries. He had to recover in mind, body, and spirit.”
Now, the woman who walked with Ethan through those chapters is here for another one.
Through Beazar Homes, Ashlar Development, and Operation Finally Home, Ethan and his wife Arin will soon move into a mortgage-free home in the Nichols Vale neighborhood of Mount Juliet.
On the studs and boards of the house under construction are handwritten messages from people part of Ethan's story, messages from people like Amy.
“It’s really fun to just see the family continue to evolve after serving our country and after doing what they did that many of us are not brave enough to do," said Amy.
“Our minds are spinning every single day with the opportunities it creates for our kids,” said Ethan, walking out of the house after his first tour of it. “It really restores our faith in humanity. Makes us want to pass it on.”
“Our veterans just need a thank you," Amy continued. "There are words all over this house. It’s nice to see so many take time to thank a soldier.”
