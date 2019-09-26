(WSMV) - It sure doesn't feel like fall quite yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about Halloween and all the fun that comes with it.
While the difficult part for most people is deciding who/what they are going to be for Halloween, we've got a list of the best Halloween candies to give out so you can be the popular neighbor on the block.
Candystore.com has ranked the top 10 most popular Halloween candies. The list goes:
- Skittles
- Reese's Cups
- M&M's
- Snickers
- Starburst
- Candy Corn
- Hot Tamales
- Tootsie Pops
- Sour Patch Kids
- Hershey's
The most popular candy in Tennessee is (drum roll) TOOTSIE POPS! And no one still knows exactly how many licks it takes to get to the center of those things.
Candystore.com also compiled a list of the WORST Halloween candies. The candy ranked the worst of the worst actually comes as a big surprise. That list goes:
- Candy Corn (this year's new No. 1)
- Circus Peanuts (last year's No. 1)
- Peanut Butter Kisses
- Wax Coke Bottles
- Necco Waffers
- Tootsie Rolls
- Smarties
- Licorice
- Good & Plenty
- Bit-O-Honey
Now for the fun part. Here is candystore.com's list of the BEST Halloween candies:
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Snickers
- Twix
- Kit Kat
- M&M's
- Nerds
- Butterfinger
- South Patch Kids
- Skittles
- Hershey Bar
The genius combination of peanut butter and chocolate claims the top spot, but are we really surprised?
Regardless of whether you're good or evil on Halloween, the fun holiday gives us all a chance to satisfy our sweet tooth. Be sure to keep the above lists handy when you're buying Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters (or yourself).
