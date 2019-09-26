Halloween Trick or Treat

Many practices associated with Halloween have origins in the pre-Christian, or pagan, religion of the Celts, the original inhabitants of the British Isles.

 Pete Ark via Getty Images

(WSMV) - It sure doesn't feel like fall quite yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about Halloween and all the fun that comes with it.

While the difficult part for most people is deciding who/what they are going to be for Halloween, we've got a list of the best Halloween candies to give out so you can be the popular neighbor on the block.

Candystore.com has ranked the top 10 most popular Halloween candies. The list goes:

  1. Skittles
  2. Reese's Cups 
  3. M&M's
  4. Snickers
  5. Starburst
  6. Candy Corn
  7. Hot Tamales 
  8. Tootsie Pops
  9. Sour Patch Kids
  10. Hershey's

The most popular candy in Tennessee is (drum roll) TOOTSIE POPS! And no one still knows exactly how many licks it takes to get to the center of those things.

Candystore.com also compiled a list of the WORST Halloween candies. The candy ranked the worst of the worst actually comes as a big surprise. That list goes:

  1. Candy Corn (this year's new No. 1)
  2. Circus Peanuts (last year's No. 1)
  3. Peanut Butter Kisses
  4. Wax Coke Bottles
  5. Necco Waffers 
  6. Tootsie Rolls
  7. Smarties
  8. Licorice
  9. Good & Plenty
  10. Bit-O-Honey 

Now for the fun part. Here is candystore.com's list of the BEST Halloween candies:

  1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups 
  2. Snickers
  3. Twix
  4. Kit Kat
  5. M&M's
  6. Nerds
  7. Butterfinger
  8. South Patch Kids
  9. Skittles
  10. Hershey Bar

The genius combination of peanut butter and chocolate claims the top spot, but are we really surprised? 

Regardless of whether you're good or evil on Halloween, the fun holiday gives us all a chance to satisfy our sweet tooth. Be sure to keep the above lists handy when you're buying Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters (or yourself). 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.