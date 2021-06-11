NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena will hold its first event at full capacity since the pandemic reached Middle Tennessee as it welcomes the rodeo to town.
This weekend, 30 tons of dirt will cover the floor at Bridgestone for the CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo.
The rodeo will be the first Bridgestone event that can be at full capacity in over a year, with more than 17,000 guests welcome to attend.
30 tons of dirt is coming into @BrdgstoneArena this morning for the CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo. We’re LIVE here this morning! @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Ig0HMhnbsw— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) June 11, 2021
As of right now, masks are still required inside the arena and all guests will be subject to temperature checks.
The rodeo will offer three fan favorites, including bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
It all starts Saturday at 1 and 8 p.m..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.