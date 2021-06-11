NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bridgestone Arena will hold its first event at full capacity since the pandemic reached Middle Tennessee as it welcomes the rodeo to town. 

This weekend, 30 tons of dirt will cover the floor at Bridgestone for the CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo. 

The rodeo will be the first Bridgestone event that can be at full capacity in over a year, with more than 17,000 guests welcome to attend. 

As of right now, masks are still required inside the arena and all guests will be subject to temperature checks. 

The rodeo will offer three fan favorites, including bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. 

It all starts Saturday at 1 and 8 p.m.. 

Click here for ticket and event information.

