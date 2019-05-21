For World War II veteran Ernie Andrus, Tuesday’s walk down the Opry red carpet was a short trip.
“Thursday we are back doing another run,” Ernie said.
Ernie is currently running across the country for a second time.
“I ran across from San Diego, California to Saint Simons Island, Georgia," Ernie said. "I finished one day after my 93rd birthday."
At the young age of 95, he’s hit the pavement again.
“I got a little bored after two years just running around the neighborhood, so I decided to get back out and pound the pavement,” Ernie said.
Ernie started his second cross-country run in March but took a quick break to be at the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday night.
Ernie lead fellow military men and women down the red carpet for Salute the Troops at the Opry. Artists like Trace Adkins, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Greenwood, and Craig Morgan welcomed them inside.
“The most rewarding stuff I’ve done in my career is stuff with veterans’ organizations,” Adkins said. “These folks should be honored for what they’ve done.”
Ernie will be back on the trail soon.
His mission to reach California around age 100.
“I can’t make it as fast as I did before when I was a young man in my early 90s,” Ernie said.
During his run, Ernie is raising money and awareness for the LST 325 Ship Memorial in Evansville, Indiana.
If you’d like to donate to Ernie’s mission or follow his journey you can visit his website here.
