NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 99-year-old veteran who is traveling the country to raise awareness about the dwindling number of WWII veterans mingled with the biggest names in country music this week.
Sidney Walton took a break from his "No Regrets Tour" to be a part of the CMA Awards on Wednesday night.
Walton had a great time getting to chat with stars like Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton.
"This is a true testament to what Nashville is all about - recognizing people that have served our country, and particularly, one of the last World War II veterans left in the United States," said Walton's son, Paul.
Walton's son said seeing Urban was a highlight because he always makes time to speak with his father.
Walton also had the chance to meet Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman.
So far, Walton has met with 16 governors from across the country. His goal is to meet all 50 governors and to visit the White House on his 100th birthday on Feb. 11.
Walton, who is from San Diego, previously met with Gov. Bill Haslam in June. They were able to reunite at the CMA Awards and take a photo.
His goal is to give citizens across the country the opportunity to meet one of the oldest surviving veterans from World War II.
Walton said he always regretted skipping the opportunity to meet some of the last surviving Civil War veterans back in 1941. This is the same year he joined the Army and served for the entire war. The idea for his tour across the country came from how he felt about missing out on that interaction.
Walton will also be honored during the second quarter at the Vanderbilt University football game on Saturday.
Walton's tour relies on contributions. If you would like to support Walton and his "No Regrets" tour, click here to make a donation and to read more about his journey.
