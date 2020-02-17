Lebanon mortar

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) — A person using a metal detector in Lebanon today uncovered a decades-old mortar round behind Hartmann Plantation.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the mortar was left over from when the area was a training site during World War II.

Representatives with Fort Campbell and a bomb technician with Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene to confirm the mortar was still live.

Police say the round was too unstable to be transported a long distance, so they detonated the mortar.

According to Lebanon Police, many residents heard the blast and were concerned.

"We appreciate everyone’s concerns and phone calls," the department wrote on Facebook. "The area was searched for other mortars before the scene was released and deemed safe."

 

