NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The world-famous Tootsies Orchid Lounge, better known as just tootsies, is celebrating its 60th birthday on Tuesday.
The party starts at noon, is free of charge to anyone on Broadway, and features country headliners.
On Tuesday morning, crews were setting up the stage for the concert. First, police will block off-Broadway and shut it down and people part of the street.
Each year the lineup for the event gets more prominent, and here are the headliners taking the stage around 5 p.m.
There’s rain in our forecast and if you’re coming down to the birthday, remember your rain gear. Poncho and rain coat are allowed but umbrellas are not allowed. For more information, click here.
