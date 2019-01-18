NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With 26 days into the federal government shutdown, a local adult entertainment establishment is looking to help those furloughed workers keep the cash flowing.
World-Famous Deja Vu Showgirls of Nashville is offering anybody who is currently furloughed or laid off from the federal government a job at their club.
"We offer a decent hourly wage plus tips for our host, security, and waitstaff positions. If you're an employee who is temporarily out of work, don't go without any longer!" The club said in a statement.
The club is also looking to audition "select beautiful entertainers" and is encouraging workers to "grab those stilettos and dust off that thong!"
"29 years strong in Music City, and now supporting federal government workers!" The club said in a statement.
For more information on how to apply, visit dejavunashville.com to get an immediate interview.
