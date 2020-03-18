Joe Dubin and Justin Beasley visited the home of one local certified trainer, Jorge Sandoval of Camp Gladiator Nashville, to get some tips and tricks for you on how to workout when you are self quarantined at home.
Free exercise list:
Split lunges on one leg (30 seconds)
Single leg hip bridges
Plank rows, single arm
Pushups
Dips
Time: 4 minutes total
Suggested to do 3 times for 12 minutes or everything for 1 minute for a total of 8 minutes per round. You can do 3 rounds for a total of 24 minutes.
For more information on Camp Gladiator Nashville, visit their website.
