(NBC News) - This year's tax deadline is just around the corner, but if you still haven't filed your return you're not alone.
Almost a quarter of filers are waiting until the last minute according to Turbo Tax.
Some taxpayers may be delaying this year due to confusion about new tax laws.
Complicated returns may need the help of a pro, but for simple returns, e-filing is not just the fastest option, but it also allows procrastinators to go down to the wire - 11:59 p.m. on April 15.
It's not too late to take advantage of the federal government's Free File program.
Individuals with income $66,000 or less have tax software options to file federal and state returns at no cost.
All filers should double check details to avoid mistakes and a delayed refund.
If you need more time, you can request an extension, but you must file the extension request no later than midnight on April 15. Remember: an extension to file doesn't include an extension to pay. You must make your best estimate of what you owe and pay by the April deadline, or face interest costs and penalties.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2D4Ob5Y
Working 4 You with last-minute tax tips
