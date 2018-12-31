Working 4 You: What is the difference between a watch and a warning?
(WSMV) - On stormy days such as these, severe weather can happen in an instant. You may be curious to know what the difference is between a watch and a warning, and how it could affect the safety of you and your family.
There are many types of watches and warnings including severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and floods.
So what is the difference between a watch and a warning?
A watch means conditions are favorable for something to happen. Under a tornado watch, conditions are favorable for tornadoes to spin up even though one hasn't actually happened yet.
A warning means a confirmed something is occurring, whether that be a tornado, a severe thunderstorm, or a flood. If the National Weather Service has a confirmed sighting of a tornado, for instance, then a tornado warning will be issued.
So let's break it down even further, let's say there is a tornado watch and you know conditions are favorable for a tornado at any time. It's best to prepare for the possibility of a warning when a watch is issued, so make sure your family is prepared.
According to the National Weather Service, preparations should include discussing your family's emergency plan such as where to go when an emergency happens like a closet or a basement. Also check supplies in your safe space like water, food, flashlights with batteries, etc.
When a tornado warning is issued, it's time to execute that plan and take action.
For more information on how to make a plan and how to prepare for emergency events such as severe weather, Ready.gov has set up a resource site with information that can help protect you and your family. Click here for more information.
