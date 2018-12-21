NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With hours looming before a partial shutdown of the federal government, everything is resting on Congress and President Donald Trump to come to terms with a deal.
You may be wondering, however, how much it will affect your daily life. The short answer is not much, as most essential functions and services will continue.
Those mostly affected are government and military workers who will continue to have to work, even at the risk of not getting paid until the government resumes.
News4 is Working 4 You with what is and isn't affected during a potential government shutdown:
WHAT ISN'T AFFECTED
You'll be glad to know that essential daily functions will continue, even if the government shuts down.
MILITARY BASES AND VETERANS AFFAIRS HOSPITALS
News4 reached out to Fort Campbell to see how the impending government shutdown would affect their operations. We found out that the shutdown will actually NOT affect their operations, and the base will continue operating as normal.
If you are a veteran or in the military and need to visit a VA hospital, you'll still be able to go. The Department of Veterans Affairs will be largely unaffected due to a shutdown plan, where 96% of VA employees will continue to work through the shutdown.
This is the case because the VA is considered by the federal government as an essential function. Patients will be able to keep their appointments or seek help in an emergency.
There may be delays in the processing of disability claims, however, and call centers meant to help veterans may close during the shutdown.
SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE CHECKS
You will continue to get your Social Security and/or Medicare checks during a government shutdown. Social Security Administration released a shutdown contingency plan which outlines what is and isn’t affected. All essential functions will continue to operate, with employees of those essential functions either being paid from appropriations set aside or reimbursed when the shutdown is over.
You will continue to receive mail during the shutdown. The U.S. Postal Service may be a government entity, but they operate independently and have their own finances that will be unaffected by the shutdown.
FEDERAL COURTS
Federal courts will remain open and continue to hear cases. According to US Federal Court System, courts could continue to operate for three weeks without the need for funds.
TRAVEL AND TRAVEL SECURITY
You can still fly in an airplane and fly safely, Transportation Safety Administration agents and air traffic controllers will still be on the clock. Government-owned Amtrak trains will also continue operating.
BORDER CONTROL AND CUSTOMS
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents will continue to work during the shutdown.
PASSPORTS AND VISAS
In the interim, you will still be able to get a passport or apply for a visa.
NATIONAL PARKS
National parks will remain accessible during a government shutdown, but on-site facilities such as visitor centers or bathrooms will close.
On-site gift shops, lodging, or gas stations that operate independently of the federal government may remain open, however.
WHAT IS AFFECTED
NATIONAL PARKS AND MUSEUMS
As previously mentioned, visitor centers and bathrooms of national parks would close. Federal museums that are indoors will also close.
TAXES AND IRS SERVICES
The IRS and services provided by the IRS will halt during the government shutdown. The majority of IRS workers will be furloughed. Tax refunds and the tax filing season could be delayed depending on the length of the shutdown, however, deadlines for taxes will remain in place.
FEDERAL EMPLOYEE PAY
Most federal employees will work without pay until the government resumes, then they will be back paid for the time they worked under furlough.
HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LOANS
Federal Housing Administration and Small Business Administration won’t process new home or small business loans and could affect those trying to buy a new home or start a new business.
FEMA ASSISTANCE
FEMA will continue to respond to disasters, but those applying for FEMA assistance will have to wait as those who work in the office will stop working during a shutdown.
We will continue to add to this story shortly.
