MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- With the holidays right around the corner, many of us are scrambling to get everything for Thanksgiving dinner. News4's Lindsey Nance spoke with firefighters to learn some life-saving tips.
According to Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department (MFRD), on average, there are 455 fires a day, and cooking is the leading cause.
Three out of five fires start on cook-tops, and almost half spark when food is left unattended on the stove -- it can happen in a matter of seconds or even if you turn your back.
"People are walking away from it and not identifying a hazard or a fire, and it takes off," explained MFRD Battalion Chief Brian Lowe.
U.S. fire departments responded to 1,570 kitchen fires on Thanksgiving Day in 2016, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports.
According to NFPA, Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day, Christmas Eve and the day before Thanksgiving.
Firefighters warn you to keep certain items away from the stove this season.
"Light combustibles like paper or rags close to the stove," Lowe said.
Another thing to keep out of the kitchen this year? Children.
Kids, and their toys, pose a tripping hazard for anyone rushing around the kitchen trying to put dinner on the table.
Firefighters also recommend small children remain at least three feet away from the stove whenever it's in use. Steam or splash from vegetables, gravy and coffee can cause serious burns.
The most common kitchen fire call Lowe receives?
"Green beans on the stove that someone walked off and left," he said.
Lowe also has safety tips for cooking your Thanksgiving turkey.
"Make sure it's thawed out and dried off, and it's also a good idea to not overfill your turkey pot," he said.
Lowe also said to turn the burner down when you're putting your turkey into the oven.
If you prefer to fry your turkey, make sure you are outside -- but there are many risk factors to consider there, too.
"A lot of people like to smoked turkeys as well," Lowe said. "Some people will cover them with wet towels to try and keep more smoke in there. Once the towels dry out, I have seen them catch fire."
Something firefighters stress is to test your smoke alarm and make sure it works before you start cooking.
If you live in Murfreesboro, firefighters will install a smoke alarm or change your batteries for you. Residents can contact MFRD at 615-893-1422 for assistance.
