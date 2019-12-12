NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A new report about someone hacking the Ring camera in a child's bedroom has parents on edge.
News4 Investigate's Lindsay Bramson has spoken to a security expert, who told us that this can happen more often than people realize. It could have already happened to your camera, but you never became aware.
Ring, Nest, or nearly any other device brand, it doesn't matter where you get it from, hackers could gain access to it.
We asked the expert what people can do to protect themselves, and try to avoid something like this from happening to them.
As time goes forward, as we see this change to having everything connected to the internet, we’re going to hear more and more stories like this,” said cyber security expert Bruce McCully.
McCully says every time you buy a security camera like that, you take a risk no matter where it's from.
“Make sure when you're setting these devices up that you're not using any default settings,” said McCully.
Some other steps you can take to protect yourself is to use strong passwords and change them often.
Also, consider using a 2-step authentication on your ring or nest accounts. Otherwise, you just never know who could be watching you.
