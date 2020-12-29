NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Living and working in the same town is so 2019. COVID-19 has forced many of us to work from home, and some of us want it to remain this way permanently, because of a very cool option.
"Being at home in my own office and not having to worry about getting a cup of coffee and having somebody coughing on everything, it's a relaxing atmosphere now,” said Todd Kent.
Kent works for a New York-based company. But he's isn't flying every day get there; he's working in the comfort of his own Florida home.
"I don't have to worry about getting sick from somebody, I don't have to worry about being dragged into some office drama or gossip,” he said.
Plus, it's cheaper.
"I’m not spending money on gas to drive to work every day, I’m not eating out fast food every day," Kent said
Working over Zoom calls has opened a world of opportunity.
"It's just been so phenomenal, how many people we've been able to reach in different parts of the world," said Amanda Leycock.
Leycock is teaching classes all the way from the UK for a non-profit in the U.S..
And the people in class seem to love it too.
"I feel alive and connected even though we're miles apart; it's wonderful," said Rachel Dolan.
Market analysts believe Zoom work will have a longstanding impact on business after the general population is vaccinated.
Some analysts predict Zoom could surge by another 57 percent following its incredible rally this year.
