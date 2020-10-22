Members of the AFL CIO Tennessee workers union gathered the morning of the third and final presidential debate to talk about the issues they want discussed.
Among those issues, protecting pensions and investing in infrastructure, particularly when it comes to transportation.
"We need these president hopefuls to get in there and do something about bringing Nashville back up on its feet because were struggling, and we're all struggling together, and we need more funding," said Stanley Cunningham who was representing the local chapter of the Amalgamated Transit Union.
The union also wants more funding for public schools.
At the debate, they're hoping to hear candidates talk about how they plan to keep the people in those schools safe.
"If we are really serious about having people back in schools, then politicians need to put their money where their mouth is. We need to bring down those class sizes. We need to fix our buildings. We need to make sure that everyone is protected who is inside. Until that time, nobody should be setting foot in a classroom, and to say otherwise, is to deliberately put in harms way our school employees, our students, and their families," said Amanda Kail, the president of the Metro Nashville Education Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.