A man robbed a group of workers replacing air conditioning units at an apartment complex on Thursday.
He's still on run and part of the problem is police don't really know who they're looking for because the guy covered most of his face with his hoodie.
One of the victims, John Goodwin, never thought he'd have to start looking over his shoulder when he's working.
"I thought it was a joke. I didn't think it was really happening," Goodwin said.
Now he does after having a gun pointed at his face.
"He's like 'this is not a joke. I'm going to kill you. Give me your money.' We threw our wallets down and he ran off," Goodwin said.
For the last month, Goodwin and his employees have been replacing air conditioning units at Sheffield Heights Apartments in the Donelson area.
They've never come across any problems until Thursday morning.
At one point, Goodwin thought about taking the gun away from the guy.
"Physically I could've, you know, overpowered him. It's not worth getting shot over $456. It'd cost me more in medical bills," Goodwin said.
Goodwin also didn't want to risk anyone else getting shot. He wonders if the robbery was random or planned.
Goodwin has a message for the young man behind the crime.
"I hope he repents and God watches out for his soul. He's in trouble," Goodwin said.
The workers plan on going back to the apartment complex tomorrow to finish what they have left to do.
A property manager told News4 they're working with police.
