Workers required to wear face masks in Nashville as Phase 1 begins today

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new executive order will require all employees, who interact with public in Nashville, to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
The order also states business owners should post signs at all entrances to remind people to wear masks, which are helpful in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Health officials are encouraging everyone in public to wear a face mask as well as any employees working in Nashville.
"All people who can safely wear a facial covering are instructed to do so when in public settings. Children younger than two years old should not wear a facial covering, nor should others of any age for whom wearing a mask would be contrary to the health or safety of the wearer," Public Health Order 4 states.
N95 respirators and surgical masks are being reserved for healthcare workers.
Mayor John Cooper said the weekend numbers of positive COVID-19 cases are encouraging as retail businesses and restaurants in Nashville begin to reopen this week. He added residents must learn to live and work with this disease until experts can develop a vaccine.
Metro Public Health confirmed a total of 3,699 cases of coronavirus in Davidson County. This was an increase of 47 cases in the past 24 hours. There have been 35 deaths reported in Davidson County.
Dr. Alex Jahangir explained a week ago, average rolling number of increasing cases by 100 and this week, it's 90. Jahangir said since early April, the positive rate has hovered at about 10% outbreak and that was good news. The hotline number is 615- 862-7777.
The mayor said Davidson County has seen low hospitalization rates and the Metro Public Health Department increased contact tracing from 4 to 75 employees.
Cooper said to move onto the next Phase 2, they are counting on everyone to comply with the guidelines. The mayor also encouraged people to report any suspected violations. The Metro Nashville Police Department along with Metro health and park and recreation officials will be in charge of enforcement.
Cooper said they helped educate about 2,000 total attendees on how to effectively reopen with phase one. He also said he wanted to make sure "hard earned dollars go to businesses that prioritize your health/well-being."
For all-access tool kit for businesses, click here.
