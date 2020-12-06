MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - A group of employees with Pepper and Peach restaurant rallied outside of the business Sunday hoping to be paid their wages for time worked.

Employees say they have only been receiving partial paychecks and "under the table" payments leading up to last week when the owner announced he was shutting down the business.

"We expect this company to pay tomorrow which the owner did say that checks would go out tomorrow at 5 and were expecting that to take place tomorrow," said employee Delvakio Brown.

The owner cited financial problems resulting from the pandemic.

Employees say they were blind-sided by this and wish to just be paid what they are owed.

The business owner tells News4 he plans to pay all of the employees on Monday.

