TSU administrators dispute claims of grade changing

 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A worker is dead after falling from a building on Tennessee State University's campus on Monday. 

Metro Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Richard Bray of Nashville. Bray was a self-employed electrician, and he had been hired to do electrical work by a subcontractor.

According to officials, Bray was working on a construction project on the sixth floor of Wilson Hall when he apparently stumbled and fell backward over the edge around 12:20 p.m. They say the death appears to be accidental.

Bray was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died on arrival.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.