NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A worker is dead after falling from a building on Tennessee State University's campus on Monday.
Metro Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Richard Bray of Nashville. Bray was a self-employed electrician, and he had been hired to do electrical work by a subcontractor.
According to officials, Bray was working on a construction project on the sixth floor of Wilson Hall when he apparently stumbled and fell backward over the edge around 12:20 p.m. They say the death appears to be accidental.
DEVASTATING: construction worker falls 6 stories to his death while working on the roof of a dorm on TSU’s campus. AT 6: desperate efforts to safe his life, plus the alarming number of construction-related deaths in the Midstate. pic.twitter.com/VLZlntklYA— Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) October 29, 2018
Bray was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died on arrival.
