Construction site Franklin
WSMV Photojournalist Thomas Davis

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A worker was killed this morning in a jobsite accident while at a construction site in Franklin.

Construction site Franklin

This happened just before 7 a.m. on Hospitality Drive where a self-storage facility is being built.

Franklin Fire officials tell us the construction worker was struck and killed during the operation of a concrete pump truck. 

Construction site Franklin

Franklin Fire Captain Jose Periut says the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.