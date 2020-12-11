WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A worker was killed this morning in a jobsite accident while at a construction site in Franklin.
This happened just before 7 a.m. on Hospitality Drive where a self-storage facility is being built.
Franklin Fire officials tell us the construction worker was struck and killed during the operation of a concrete pump truck.
Franklin Fire Captain Jose Periut says the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.
