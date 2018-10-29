NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A worker is dead after falling from a building on Tennessee State University's campus on Monday.
According to officials, the man was working on a construction project on the sixth floor of Wilson Hall when he fell.
The accident happened just before 11 a.m.
News4 is headed to the scene now. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.