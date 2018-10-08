NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Work is already is underway on a $30.5 million project on Interstate 24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway in south Nashville.
The goal of the project is to help relieve the traffic congestion at Exit 59 and improve access to the area, along with safety improvements at the I-24 East exit ramp at Exit 62.
According to TDOT, when the interchange at Exit 60 was built in the 1970s, the exit was a partial access facility for the Hickory Hollow Mall area. This project will allow drivers to access the south side of I-24 from Exit 60.
Lane closures will mostly take place at night between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., but some lane closures could take place during the day on certain weekends in spring 2019.
The contractor for the project is Jones Bros. Contractors. The project is expected to be completed by May 31, 2021.
This project will create the first "Diverging Diamond Interchange" in Middle Tennessee. Click here to read more about the TDOT project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.