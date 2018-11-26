Work is taking place along one of the busiest stretches of Interstate 24 in southern Davidson County.
The Hickory Hollow Parkway interchange project will take a little more than three years to complete.
The goal of this project is to help relieve traffic congestion from Bell Road all the way up to Old Hickory Boulevard. It's also going to include a unique concept to ease the flow.
The Hickory Hollow Parkway exit will transform into what's called a "diverging diamond interchange.”
“Basically, you'll be driving on the right side of the road, and then you'll come to an intersection and you'll switch over to the left side as you go through the interchange. You'll come to the opposite side of the bridge and you'll switch back to the other side," explains TDOT operations supervisor Miller Bernhardt.
The project involves modifying and reconstructing existing ramps, and connector roads to create a "full access" interchange to both directions of I-24 in one of the fastest growing areas of Davidson County.
“This is huge for the Cane Ridge community. It's going to streamline their commutes. They'll have access right off the Hickory Hollow interchange,” TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte said.
The interchange will include three lanes in each direction on Hickory Hollow. The crisscross pattern layout looks confusing at first, however…
Schulte said, “When you're coming through it for the first time, you're going to be guided by signs, concrete medians, you're going to be guided by striping. It's really not something to be afraid of.”
Work on the project won’t be completed until almost June of 2021.
TDOT wants to remind folks if they see work taking place, "work with them" move over, and slow down.
