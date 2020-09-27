NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Reemploy Tennessee initiative from the Department of Labor begins Sunday, Sept. 27.
Anyone claiming unemployment or who chooses to continue receiving unemployment benefits must make at least three potential job contacts between September 27 and Saturday, October 3.
They then will be asked to report work search activities during the certification week beginning October 4.
This will be a weekly process moving forward.
If no work search activities are reported, those wishing to claim benefits will automatically be denied of their benefits that week.
If you have a definitive return-to-work date due to a temporary layoff or a COVID-19 related exemption, they do not have to complete this requirement.
You can see more details on what to do given your current employment scenario below:
Out of Work: Not Job Attached: Claimants who are out of work and do not have a job to return to, or a return-to-work date, are required to complete weekly work searches.
Self-employed: Work search activities for self-employed individuals can include calling on clients, advertising business services, posting business-related social media content, enhancing the business’s website, submitting bids or proposals, applying for contract or gig work, or attend training. Self-employed claimants need to continue taking proactive steps to reopen their businesses. If they do not plan to reopen their business, they must complete traditional work searches.
Out of Work: Job Attached: Claimants who are temporarily laid off or furloughed, and have a return-to-work date, are not required to complete weekly job searches.
Union Workers: Claimants, who are union workers, and attained employment through their union hiring hall, are not required to complete weekly job searches.
COVID-19: Claimants who are out of work due to one of the COVID-19 reasons listed in the CARES Act may be exempt from performing job searches. They must self-certify they are unable to look for work due to one of the approved COVID-19 designations but are otherwise able and available.
Jobs4TN.gov can provide access to over 200,000 jobs across the state, career services and job training opportunities, all online.
One-on-one assistance with career specialists is also available at Tennessee’s more than 80 American Job Centers. Potential employees can work with employers to provide customized job searches, job fairs, Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) appointments, and help them determine if job training assistance is available.
Career specialists can also help find free or reduced costs for transportation, childcare, uniforms, or other requirements needed to make a successful return to work.
All these services are provided by the state of Tennessee at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.