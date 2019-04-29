NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The project manager at The Fairgrounds Nashville provided an update on the MLS stadium construction at Monday’s meeting of the Nashville Sports Authority.
The project manager said things are progressing nicely at The Fairgrounds.
They’re doing a deep dive into the details of the stadium design on Monday.
The city is about to select a design firm for the infrastructure work around the stadium. The work includes water, sewer, electric and roads, which includes major changes to Wedgewood Avenue and other streets around the fairgrounds.
The Nashville Soccer Club is playing its USL games this season at First Tennessee Park. The club moves up to Major League Soccer for the 2020 season. The team is expected to play two seasons at Nissan Stadium.
