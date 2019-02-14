A week ago, a part of a Murfreesboro Pike bridge fell off, nearly striking a woman in her car.

Concrete falls from an overpass onto a car, again Kim Clark was driving under an overpass on Murfreesboro Pike near I-24 when concrete hit her car.

The last report said it passed inspection, but crews took a closer look on Thursday.

“This bridge is not safe. The next person may not be as lucky," Kim Clark said.

TDOT said the bridge is safe. Clark said her near-death experience speaks differently.

“It was probably six inches from the windshield, which means I probably wouldn’t be here today," Clark said.

She went straight to TDOT and CSX for answers. On Thursday, they went to see the damage themselves.

“You can see the rebar hanging out," Clark said.

TDOT said minor repairs were made with the help of CSX along with cleanup.

“They do get out and inspect the bridge is structurally sound for railroad.”

But what about for drivers and people walking? TDOT said it’s up to code but Clark wants more to be done.

“I would like to see signs that say caution, falling concrete, caution falling rock," Clark said.

Nashville isn’t the only place with this problem.

Nationwide, the Federal Highway Administration report for 2017 said there are 54,259 bridges in the U.S. in desperate need of repair. A lot of the holdup is money and having to close major roads.

The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Tennessee a C rating on their last report, saying Tennessee "made improvements to many bridges, but still has a long way to go to keep our infrastructure from aging because it can’t handle all of the new growth."

As for the future of the bridge on Murfreesboro Pike, TDOT said no further repairs are scheduled, but they’re keeping a close eye on it.