NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Work continues on a series of bikeways in North Nashville after a push for more safe places to ride in Music City. 

This effort to add more bike paths started in 2018 and the road work has been going in phases since last August.

On Wednesday Mayor John Cooper visited the site of a future bike path to connect Elizabeth Park to Buchanan Street.

The purpose of these bike paths is to help people cross streets and ride safely, slow down neighborhood traffic and include art in public places.

Metro Planning and Public works is partnering with the Metro Arts Commission to lead the charge in changing North Nashville streets.

The next projects in the works are coming this spring on Monroe Street and 28th Avenue North. 

