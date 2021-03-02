NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Drivers around the Midstate continue to deal with pothole problems as TDOT implements planned lane closures to repair roads in three major areas.

Because of the rain over the weekend, TDOT says they definitely had some patches come loose that they already worked on, and it’s something they’ll battle through the spring until they can get hot mix regularly.

Until then, drivers are dealing with some pretty large potholes this season.

Potholes leave drivers frustrated More than a week removed from the winter snowstorms in February, roadways are clear. Now potholes are becoming a big problem.

One Nashville driver says he was headed to 440 via murphy road when his three-month old tires hit a pothole – and the tire split on the side wall.

When he went to the tire shop to get it fixed – he was told they’re seeing about 15 to 20 people a day come in with the same issue.

“I know they’re doing the best they can but it’s just really unfortunate. You know, it’s an expense and it’s time as well,” said Michael Blasingim. “some of these potholes, they don’t necessarily look that big until you hit them. This car being a little bit smaller, a little bit lower to the ground, you really do feel the impact.”

Today TDOT will focus on I-40 at the buffalo river bridge in Humphrey’s County.

Vietnam Veterans Blvd. in Sumner County by Sandersville road and East Main Street will be worked on as well.

And I-24 in Rutherford County will have two lanes closed.

TDOT doesn’t have a current number on the amount of asphalt they’ve used – but say it could be more than last week.

If you’ll remember, TDOT says they dropped 148 tons last week.

Right here in Metro Nashville, our camera was rolling yesterday as Metro Public Works repaired potholes on Jefferson Street.

They say that like last week they’re running five trucks and between February 22 and 28, crews repaired more than 1,500 potholes.

The rain over the weekend, however, is causing them to emerge again.