NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than three months after its initial closure, work continues on Poplar Creek Road in Bellevue.

The road is currently down to one lane.

Busy Bellevue road will be closed for weeks for repairs News4 is getting a firsthand look at major storm damage to a busy Bellevue Road.

Poplar Creek Road cracked after heavy rains in February and crews are still working to stabilize the road and the slope it runs along.

Councilman Dave Rosenberg said Public Works recently made some major improvements under the road to strengthen some problem areas.

Crews inspecting damage on Bellevue road following severe weather Part of Poplar Creek Road in Bellevue could be closed for a month after it was damaged during last week’s severe weather.

“They are monitoring the road. They’ve put a concrete layer over the top so they can see what the settling is like. They want to watch it for a couple of weeks,” said Rosenberg. “It’s a well-traveled road. We’re taking care of this on the front end instead of waiting for something terrible to happen, which is really advantageous to the community.”

There is no time frame on when the road could fully reopen.

Temporary traffic lights are in place to help traffic move through the open lane.