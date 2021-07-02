NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Organizers are doing all they can to make sure all 400,000 people expected to attend are safe and have a good time.

Between the fireworks and country music star Brad Paisley's performance, Broadway in Nashville is shaping up to be the largest single-day event in the city's history.

The free concert and firework show have required days of setup. In addition to crews working day and night, the Metro Police have their own work cut out for them to keep everyone safe this holiday weekend.

Over 25,000 hotel rooms are expected to book up and Sunday night’s firework show will be the first live event on a large scale since the pandemic. And with people back out and traveling, the city is ready to throw the biggest firework show in the country.

For the past four July 4th’s, Jeremy Koegh has been a familiar face in a familiar place, on Nashville’s pedestrian bridge. That’s where he sells water and Gatorade and keeps an eye on crowds who need some hydration on their vacation.

“Dogs, homeless, pregnant women and brides-to-be drink for free on my watch,” says Koegh.

But this week, the view on his route changed as Nashville prepares for the biggest Fourth of July show in the city’s history.

“The concert is happening for free, and we know Nashville has been pretty open,” says Tori Ford, visiting from Florida.

And while some are ready to take part, others want to hold back.

“The large crowd is a little intimidating and the firework show is not going to be good for our little Buster here,” says Lisa Iving, traveling from California.

Sunday night, there will be four places fireworks will be launched from, which is one more than usual. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. says the finale will be the most powerful Nashville has seen.

“We know that New York has 65,000 shells, that we read, and we have more than 65,000,” says Deana Ivey, Executive Vice President of Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

I-24 to close during Nashville's Fourth of July celebration NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A portion of Interstate 24 near downtown will close for an hour during Nashville's Independence Day celebration on Sunday.

With a number like that, Koegh says he might take a break from his post and honor his country, which last year went through the most.

“It’s not all about making money, it’s all about helping people as well for sure,” says Koegh. “I think I’ll probably come down with the family, friends and family, and enjoy it myself.”

This will be the largest firework show in Nashville after the city canceled the show last year due to the pandemic. They say they canceled after they purchased the supply, which they added to for the show this year.

On Sunday night, Metro Police say traffic will become unmanageable. Around 9PM on Sunday they will shut down eastbound I-24 traffic near Nissan Stadium. They say this will prevent people who stop on the side of the interstate from getting out of their cars and set up chairs to watch the show.

Police say there will be hundreds of officers on every corner and throughout crowds at the event.