NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wordle has taken the internet by storm. The daily puzzle gives people six guesses to figure out the five-letter mystery word.

Psychologists say this new addiction has potential cognitive benefits, especially for long-haul COVID survivors dealing with brain fog.

Vanderbilt psychologist, Dr. Jim Jackson, who works with many long-haul COVID survivors, says they recommend day-to-day activities to improve brain health, and Wordle could be one of those recommended actions.

“Wordle is not a magic wand for these people, I don’t want to suggest it is, but it likely is an activity that could really be helpful in preserving the cognition that they have," Dr. Jackson said. "Hopefully, potentially helping wording off brain fog. These are questions that need to be studied.”

Dr. Jackson also says Wordle is a healthy distraction in contrast to things like 'doomscrolling' on your phone.

Dr. Jackson says other ways to keep your brain healthy are playing games like Scrabble or chess, doing puzzles, or playing an instrument. The more you do these activities, the healthier your brain can be. This is just like doing daily exercises for your body.