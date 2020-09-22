Jeff and Scarlett Murphy

Owners Jeff and Scarlett Murphy

 FILE photo of Big Joe's visit to the deli back in March 2020.

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Imagine that your dream is to open your own deli and a month into it, you have to close because of a pandemic. 

That dream turned to a real-life nightmare for the owners of Domenico's Italian Deli in Murfreesboro. 

The local shop opened just before COVID-19 crept its way into the mid-state, but thanks to the community support, the store is still standing strong. 

Our Big Joe on the Go is checking back in with the owners of Domenico's Italian Deli, Jeff and Scarlett Murphy, after he visited them back in March. 

Click here for Domenico's Italian Deli's website.

PREVOIUS COVERAGE: 

2:05 Big Joe on the Go - Domenico's Italian Deli - Part 1
2:08 Big Joe on the Go - Domenico's Italian Deli - Part 2
2:23 Big Joe on the Go - Domenico's Italian Deli - Part 3

