MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Imagine that your dream is to open your own deli and a month into it, you have to close because of a pandemic.
That dream turned to a real-life nightmare for the owners of Domenico's Italian Deli in Murfreesboro.
The local shop opened just before COVID-19 crept its way into the mid-state, but thanks to the community support, the store is still standing strong.
Our Big Joe on the Go is checking back in with the owners of Domenico's Italian Deli, Jeff and Scarlett Murphy, after he visited them back in March.
Click here for Domenico's Italian Deli's website.
PREVOIUS COVERAGE:
