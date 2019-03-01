CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are working to identify three women who were involved in a theft at a market last month.
According to police, two women distracted the business owner while a third woman stole a wallet on Feb. 23. The whole incident was a little over four minutes long.
Less than an hour after leaving the business on Tiny Town Road, the women allegedly used the stolen debit and credit cards, racking up almost $9,000 in charges.
The women left the market in what appeared to be a gray Toyota Sienna or a Honda Odyssey.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the detective at 931-648-0656, ext. 5356, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com/591.
