NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- High notes, low notes, and two more blended in the middle makes the music of the Barbershop Quartet.
Thousands are in Nashville for their big convention, and the hallways at the Opryland hotel are full of music.
"I've been working on the railroad, all the live long day..."
They are the heroes of harmony, singing their souls out all weekend.
The Red, White and Blue Barbershoppers are not here to cut hair, but they will make it stand up on your arm.
"When those chords last and you're part of that sound around you it gives me goosebumps every time there's nothing like it."
"Come fly with me...come on let's fly..."
It's not uncool Grandfather music, these young women from Wisconsin are 16-years-old.
"This is the kind of thing, we love it, we never want to go home, love it, this is our version of cool, we love it."
So when it comes to Barbershop, four is company and five's a crowd.
Four men in attendance just met and don't know each other.
"So you don't have to be an established group, just find 4 guys who like to sing and there you go."
And it's all cool, trust the teenagers.
"Uh we know we're cool, we don't have to worry about it."
Twenty-five hundred Barbershop singers are in town, divide that number by four and it's 625 quartets. They'll play a big show Saturday night at the Ryman.
After my performance with a quartet featured in this story, they told me I will not be performing.
