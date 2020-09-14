NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Several women are furious and outraged after they say massage therapist Tarek Mentouri has been cleared in a criminal investigation and describes the women as "attention seeking."

An article published with what is being called the New York Wire is titled "Tarek Mentouri Vindicated, saying he has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Within the article you will find several people being sourced, including News4 Investigator Jeremy Finley. The glaring error with it all - it is fake.

The article goes on to refer to the victims as "a bunch of Karens."

April, the mother of one of the 17 victims says she is "really angry."

She began fighting back on social media, commenting on the New York Wire story saying, "I didn't know you wrote fiction, too" after seeing Metro Police sourced in the story clearing him.

Metro Police confirmed to News4 that no spokesperson has spoken to this publication.

As the article continues, You'll see this line: News4 Investigator Filney admitted the women's stories were full of contradictions and exaggerations.

Not only is this quote incorrect as I did not speak with this publication, my name is also spelled "Finley," not "Filney."

When we reached out to Mentouri about the article, he said the article looked real to him and it could be his twin writing it.

This is the same twin that he blames everything on, even sending us a picture of the two of them.