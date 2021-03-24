NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a male-dominated field, women are now making a large part of the construction industry.
Particularly in Nashville, with a growing skyline and construction seemingly on every corner, there's more opportunity now than ever before.
From a young age, Alexandra Torres grew up playing with LEGOs, building pretend skyscrapers at her home in Barcelona.
I think I was like 5 years old when I found out that I really wanted to do construction,” she said with a smile peeking through her face mask. Little did she know, she’d someday be a part of building real-life skyscrapers here in Nashville, Tennessee after graduating from MTSU with a degree in construction. - Alexandra Torres Senior Project Engineer
Four years into her career with Skanska USA, she’s already helped build the shiny JW Marriott Hotel and is currently working on the new Sixth South building as a Senior Project Engineer.
"Seeing the change is amazing," said Torres. "From the year that I came until now, it’s been so much of a change of the Nashville skyline. And being part of that change... I find a lot of pride in it. Like in previous projects, seeing them from the interstate and seeing them in the news and people coming to see those projects just makes me really happy."
Torres isn't the only one bringing change to the construction industry.
Skanska USA Project Manager Katy Troup started her construction career as the only woman on her first job. She says while it may be intimidating, she encourages women to be the change that adds a female touch to the male-driven industry.
It’s definitely interesting... It’s shocking and a little bit scary your first day. But the teams I’ve been a part of have embraced me full-heartedly and have immediately made me a part of the team from the beginning to the end. - Skanska USA Project Manager Katy Troup
Most recently, Troup has been a part of working on the Assembly Food Hall at Fifth and Broadway. "You’re seeing more and more women in the industry, and I think it’s great because it’s changing the industry for the better definitely, Troup said. "You don’t ever want to let one bad egg sour you. So you always want to stick with it and I think it’s a great career for any woman.”
Those interested in career opportunities with Skanska USA can find more information on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.