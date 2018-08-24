Ladies, if you shop at Nashville West be careful.
Some women are reporting creepy moments in the parking lot with strange men.
Thursday night two different incidents and two different stores just a yards apart.
The women posted about their experiences on Facebook, men lurking around and following them to their cars.
Leah Valdez didn't know about the creepy encounters until News4 told her and it left her feeling uneasy.
“It’s definitely frightening especially being a woman. I don't think a lot of men worry about walking to and from their car. I think it's a woman's problem,” said Valdez.
Here's what the women said happened.
One said she was inside Target and noticed a man staring at her.
She said he followed her around the store, said he liked her shirt and then showed up at the checkout by her even though he had nothing to buy.
The other incident happened in the Ross parking lot.
She said she could feel someone following her. A man tried to get her to roll her window down so she cracked it. He told her she was beautiful while another man tried to get into the passenger side. The woman said she was crying and laying on the horn.
“It’s extremely concerning,” said Gilbert Sotello.
Sotello just moved his daughter to Nashville on Thursday.
These kinds of stories keep him up at night.
“She’s only been told how sweet and friendly everyone is so hearing that I think she would think nothing of it if someone just sparked up a conversation,” said Sotello.
Experts said sometimes your best defense is to be rude.
“I don't want to immediately over react and make the situation more dramatic than it needs to be, but just let them know that no, I can't help them, try to brush them off and get out of it before it intensifies,” said Valdez.
Police said no one filed a police report in these cases.
They encourage anyone who has had an experience like this to contact them right away.
