MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Meghan Pegram, Steffanie Campbell and Brandi Hill, three Mid-state women that call themselves "the triple threat," are all are under 40 years old.
They were diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, and found each other while undergoing treatment.
Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in American women. It affects about seven percent of women under 40.
Triple-negative breast cancer tends to be more aggressive.
“It is definitely a unique bond we have -- it’s like a sisterhood, it really is,” Pegram said.
They want other women to know the importance of having a solid support system.
“Life after cancer is hard, but the fact we're all still thriving and surviving…you don't live in that darkness forever,” Campbell said.
When it comes to detecting the cancer, women should know that any new lumps in the breast that do not go away should be a cause for concern.
Breast pain is rarely a symptom but can be if the cancer is advanced.
If you think something may be wrong or different, the best thing you can do is visit your doctor or surgeon without delay.
