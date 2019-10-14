President Trump Delivers Address At Lincoln Memorial On Independence Day

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A "March for Trump" is taking place in Nashville, scheduled to coincide with similar events all over the country, on Thursday, October 17. 

At 10 a.m., the march is starts at Bicentennial Mall, traveling north on Broadway, and ending at the Federal Court House at 801 Broadway. 

This event is organized by "Women for Trump", based in Washington, DC. The event is organized to protest the Impeachment Inquiry, and the women to voice their support for President Trump. 

"We want our President to know he is not alone and we stand with him," says Women for Trump. 

To get involved, or for additional information about the march, visit the national organizer's website: www.trumpmarch.com

