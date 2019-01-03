A group of women are calling for Governor Bill Haslam to grant clemency to Cyntoia Brown before leaving office next month.
These advocates are calling themselves "Women for Cyntoia."
The 30-year-old is serving a life sentence for a murder she committed at 16.
Governor Haslam said he has not yet made a decision.
Dozens gathered at the Cordell Hull building, pleading their case to the governor.
State Senator-elect Brenda Gilmore and others asked Haslam to grant clemency now. They say, it's the right thing to do.
“In the interest of justice, Cyntoia should be set free and she should be set free immediately,” Gilmore said.
Advocates of Brown say she was the victim of sex trafficking, a homeless teenager, and trapped in prostitution.
Rev. Misha Maynard with Cathedral of Praise Church said, “I see the face of women who have been placed in uncompromising positions, abuse, and whose lives have been threatened. When I see Cyntoia Brown, I see me.”
Brown was convicted of shooting and killing a man she claims was trafficking her. The Women for Cyntoia movement claims keeping her in prison is unfair and unjust.
“It was a horrible crime, but we have to ask ourselves, what was a grown man doing in bed with a 16-year-old girl?” Gilmore said.
“The time is now,” Maynard said. “Governor Haslam, I pray God would touch your heart and you would change your heart, and grant her full clemency.”
Brown has already served 15 years in prison. The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that Brown needs to serve the entire life sentence.
“I appeal to not only the people in the Nashville community, but across the state and across the country to call Governor Haslam, to write letters and send emails to him,” said Gilmore.
News4 reached out to Governor Bill Haslam's office today for comment on this story, but did not hear back.
