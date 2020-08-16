HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - A 34-year-old woman's body was found after a search and rescue took place on Percy Priest Lake overnight.
Divers with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management were called to the lake near Cook's Dock on Old Hickory Boulevard for a reported drowning around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
Metro Police tell us the 34-year-old's body was later found in the area of where the drowning took place.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.