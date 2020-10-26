Woman's body found in apartment, under clothes. Family says she's been dead since 2017.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says a woman's body was found inside of her apartment under a pile of clothes.

Laronda Jolly's body was found in her River Chase Apartment in East Nashville while the Sheriff's office was there to serve an eviction notice for past rent payments.

Her brother, Anthony Jolly tells News4 he had been trying to get in touch with his sister for months and had a welfare check completed which turned up empty.

Jolly's body was not seen in the home due to it being covered in clothes in a bedroom.

Anthony tells News4 his sister lived here with her four children, all whom have developmental disabilities, and would tell their uncle she was asleep every time he called. This went on for years, according to Anthony.

Right now, we are unsure what the age range is of the children, but we do know the oldest child is 30.

