MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a teen suspect who carjacked a woman at gunpoint who was getting out of the car with her two children at the time.

The incident happened at the October Homes Apartments on the 600 block of North Dupont Avenue.

The suspect reportedly approached the woman with his face covered. He told the woman to go inside with her kids and at one point said he was sorry because she had kids with her.

The victim is a federal employee and had a gun, phone, iPad, personal belongings, and a Federal ID in the car. The suspect reportedly threw the phone out on North Dupont Drive.

Investigators are searching for a newer model Ford Fusion, maroon in color, with TN license plate number 4H2-0W0.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.

