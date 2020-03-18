In middle Tennessee, a lot of people's lives were changed by tornadoes only for their world to be altered again by the Coronavirus. In the middle of it all, one woman is determined to keep helping her community.
"Many of us are being told to stay home, but that's not an option for our friends without housing," said Lindsey Krinks, co-founder and co-director of Open Table Nashville.
Lindsey spoke while waiting on a group call with other community advocacy groups to talk about the Coronavirus and how to protect the homeless community.
"A lot of our people are immunocompromised," she said. "They're in vulnerable spots. The meals are closing down. They have to go to crowded environments for their basic needs."
Lindsey's work for these people comes at an especially hard time.
"The night the tornado hit was just chaos," she said. "We were able to be safe in our bathroom, but we were sure the house was gonna cave in."
Lindsey's lost her home. Her north Nashville neighborhood is devastated.
"It's hard to know so many people are struggling right now and have moved into this pandemic from a place of great instability," she said.
Because of that, Lindsey said she's grateful to have a temporary home, and she's going to keep doing what she can for the people of the homeless community.
"We're working with the city to get seven to nine sanitation stations set up around the county," she said. "Ironically, this is a time that's safer to be in camp sites sequestered around the city, not bunched together in large shelters. We're trying to make sure to support our friends in camps right now to make sure they have food and hygiene items."
Despite what she's lived through, Lindsey said she can't slow down.
"You keep pouring what you can back into the community because there's a tremendous need right now," she said.
