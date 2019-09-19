DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - A Dickson County woman was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to theft by fraud.
Authorities say Amanda Kaye Hartman faked having cancer for cash. She was arrested at Liberty Park in Clarksville in April on a felony theft charge in April after she falsely claimed to have cancer, according to the Dickson Police Department.
On April 16, a Dickson County Grand Jury indicted Hartman. She was charged with felony theft by fraud.
Hartman will only spend four months of the three years in prison. She will be put on probation afterwards.
Hartman will also have to pay back nearly $10,000 as well as other restitution that may develop.
