MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A woman wanted on second degree murder charges has been arrested in Maury County.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Ariella Kelsea Berlin was taken into custody in Maury County. She was wanted for the drug overdose death of a Franklin woman last year.
Authorities are still searching for Berlin's counterpart, Hobie Montana King.
Anyone with information on King's whereabouts should call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
UPDATE: Ariella Kelsea Berlin, who was the focus of a TBI #FugitiveFriday profile last month, is now in custody. She was arrested in Maury County. Hobie Montana King remains at large. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/unObklEkTC— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 13, 2020
